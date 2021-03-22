Video
Walton, BUET to research for boosting product quality

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

BUET VC Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder along with the members of BUET visiting team of teachers and WHIL Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam and Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed pose for a photograph during a visit Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur recently.

Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET, noted that Walton as well as Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) will work together on the research to improve the quality and longevity of the Bangladesh made electronics and hi-tech products.
Both the institutions will be able to make a great contribution to the fourth industrial revolution and also to the revolution of the country's economic development and technological advancement, he added.
The BUET VC came up with these remarks while leading a group of 11 veteran teachers of the country's renowned engineering university in a visit to Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) factory at Chandra in  Gazipur recently.
Among others, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Dept's Head Prof. Dr. Kamrul Hasan, Prof. Dr. Anisuzzaman Talukder, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Faisal, Prof. Dr. Asiful Islam, Prof. Dr. Harun-Ur-Rashid, Dr. Ziaur Rahman, Mechanical Engineering Dept's Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mamun and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ehsan, also visited the Walton factory.
WHIL Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed and Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam were also present, says a press release.
"Walton has reached a significant level in terms of product quality. Walton has become a strong competitor to foreign brands," the press release quoted BUET VC Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder as saying after the visit.
WHIL Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed said, "Walton's entrepreneurs dreamed that the name 'Bangladesh' would be uttered proudly in the world as a country of electronics and technology products. To make the dream true …we  have created a field so that young engineers in Bangladesh can do research at Walton,"
Few days earlier, four engineering universities individually signed memorandum of understandings with Walton to jointly work on research and development of the domestically produced hi-tech product's technologies.
These universities were: Islamic University of Technology (IUT), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Mechanical Engineering Department of the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) and Industrial and Production Engineering Department of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).
At the Walton factory, the BUET's veteran teachers visited Walton's several advanced manufacturing units like refrigerator, metal casting, compressor, air conditioner, television, SMT production, PCB, computer, mobile phone etc.
During their visit, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Director Engineer (DMD) Md. Liakat Ali, WHIL's DMD Alamgir Alam Sarker, Executive Directors Sirajul Islam, Azizul Hakim, Tawfiq-Ul-Quader, Tapash Kumer Majumder and some other senior officials were also present.



