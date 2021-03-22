Video
20 Indian states complete ease of doing business reforms

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW DELHI, March 21: As many as 20 states have successfully completed ease of doing business reforms, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
States completing the reforms are eligible for additional borrowing of 0.25 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
"The number of States who have successfully completed the 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms has reached to 20. Five more states namely, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Meghalaya and Tripura have completed the 'Ease of Doing Business" reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure," the Ministry said in a statement.
The Department of Expenditure has granted permission to these 20 States to raise additional financial resources of Rs 39,521 crore through Open Market Borrowings.
The ease of doing business is an important indicator of the investment friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy.
Therefore, the government of India had in May 2020, decided to link grant of additional borrowing permissions to States who undertake the reforms to facilitate ease of doing business, the ministry added.    -PTI














