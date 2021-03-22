Video
Home textile products exports grew by 15pc in fiscal year 20

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Exports made by Bangladesh made export of home textile products grew by 15 percent and reached 936 million dollars by 2020, which is close to its $1 billion target for the fiscal year as per trade figure released by Export Promotion Bureau.
The love for home made clothing in western countries has proved a mini-blessing for home textile exporters in Bangladesh. The second most important exporter of clothing, Bangladesh, has benefited from its increased demand, reports rmgBangladesh website.
Such clothing has a variety of items of high quality at fair prices. It includes bed sheets, towel and other textiles, towels, tapestries and toppers, sheets, linen for the kitchen, curtains, pillows and coat coverings and quilts coverings.
Exports from home textile products from Bangladesh last year showed a 15 percent increase to 936 million dollars, near its 1 billion dollar target. In comparison to homemade textiles lion's share of export income, revenues plummeted by 17 percent from export of other apparels to $27.5 billion in the same year.
During the fiscal year 2020-201, however, domestic textile shipments rose by 48 per cent to $547.48 million in July-December period, the EPB figure shows.




