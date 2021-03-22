Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fair tax regime may inspire more UK investment in BD: Envoy

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has suggested Bangladesh should offer a transparent, fair and predictable tax regime to attract more investment from British firms.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Jafar Uddin recently, he has also suggested withdrawing the existing 10 percent cap on allowable head office expenses and called for removal of high import tariff and other discretionary use of regulations to protect well-established sectors.
The commerce ministry sources said the High Commissioner has said the UK is amongst Bangladesh's major apparel export destinations. The country also provides a considerable foreign direct investment (FDI) as more than 200 British companies, reportedly, have invested around US $ 2.5 billion in the country.
He said existing barriers are discouraging British investors and has called upon Bangladesh to address the existing trade barriers and other structural problems so as to help attract more FDI including from the British entities.
He has also reportedly underlined that FDI brings many benefits for Bangladesh to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2041 but the existing business climate is a challenge for many foreign investors.
He pointed at many structural problems that make things difficult to address and these problems are also faced by British companies in many countries, not just Bangladesh. He maintained that British companies face problem with regard to tax when operating in Bangladesh including high import tariff and other regulations and these need to be addressed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage
‘China’s monetary policy needs supporting economic growth’
Etihad first to join UK’s leading digital aviation research project
Rising prices can’t stop US real estate boom
Comfit Composite Knit gets Best Worker-Friendly Factory Award
Monno Ceramic to sell products thru Evaly
Business Event


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft