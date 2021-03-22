Fair tax regime may inspire more UK investment in BD: Envoy



British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Jafar Uddin recently, he has also suggested withdrawing the existing 10 percent cap on allowable head office expenses and called for removal of high import tariff and other discretionary use of regulations to protect well-established sectors.

The commerce ministry sources said the High Commissioner has said the UK is amongst Bangladesh's major apparel export destinations. The country also provides a considerable foreign direct investment (FDI) as more than 200 British companies, reportedly, have invested around US $ 2.5 billion in the country.

He said existing barriers are discouraging British investors and has called upon Bangladesh to address the existing trade barriers and other structural problems so as to help attract more FDI including from the British entities.

He has also reportedly underlined that FDI brings many benefits for Bangladesh to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2041 but the existing business climate is a challenge for many foreign investors.

He pointed at many structural problems that make things difficult to address and these problems are also faced by British companies in many countries, not just Bangladesh. He maintained that British companies face problem with regard to tax when operating in Bangladesh including high import tariff and other regulations and these need to be addressed.



