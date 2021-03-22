Stocks fall as pandemic-frightened self-off continues

Stocks continued to fall on Sunday as the dominant small investors frightened by the rising infection of Covid-19 were on their selling spree throughout the session in the both the bouses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell further by 84.91 points or 1.56 per cent to 5,349, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 39.31 points to 2,034 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 21.19 points to 1,226 at the close of the trading.

Turnover dropped to Tk 6.15 billion, down 10 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.84 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 348 issues traded, 239 declined, 31 advanced and 78 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk 842 million changing hands, followed by Robi, Beximco Pharma, LankaBangla Finance and LafargeHolcim.

Republic Insurance was the day's top gainer, posting a gain of 9.68 per cent while Anlimayarn Dyeing was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.

A total number of 136,516 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 156.39 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also plunged to Tk 4,646 billion on Sunday, down from Tk 4,720 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) declined 263 points to settle at 15,486 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 157 points to 9,342 the at close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 166 declined, 17 advanced and 48 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 8.01 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 253 million.





















