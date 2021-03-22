Video
BD to get post- LDC graduation dev coop from Sweden

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh.

Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh said despite Bangladesh's graduation from LDC to middle income status, his country's development cooperation would continue unimpaired.
Talking to a select group of reporters in the sideline of his visit on Friday to Bangladesh, he said nevertheless of the country status his country has no plans to abandon the fight against extreme poverty in Bangladesh, UNB report said.
"Even after graduation, you know there would still be millions of people left fighting extreme poverty in pockets around the country," Olsson said at the end of a week-long visit during which he visited different parts of the country and witnessed field-level implementation of Swedish government supported development projects.
A substantial number of people are facing extreme poverty and the scenario will be the same even after the graduation, he said, adding, "We will be there to partner with Bangladesh to close that gap."
Olsson did say the nature of cooperation may change, since graduation is a significant event. In the future it may focus more on fighting inequality, or for social changes. He is also keen on transforming the "energy mix" towards a move away from fossil fuels.
The Green Party politician, who was inducted into the full cabinet under Prime Minister Stefan Lofven earlier this year, made Bangladesh the first country he visited as minister.
During the stay, he also held meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal and Environment Minister Md. Shahab Uddin. He also met with civil society, youth, and national and international development partners to know of the opportunities and challenges of the future.
The Swedish minister also visited the Rohingya settlements in Cox's Bazar and the Sundarbans area, to see first-hand the effects of climate change. He voiced apprehension that their repatriation under the current situation may not materialise.  
"The Swedish-Bangladesh partnership for the first 50 years is full of success stories. Today, we are ready to work with Bangladesh to tackle the many common challenges that we face for the future," Olsson said.
Sweden was one of the very first countries to recognise Bangladesh in the aftermath of its bloody war of independence from Pakistan in 1971.
The Swedish government recently decided to continue development cooperation with Bangladesh for the next five years up to the end of 2025. At the same time, he said his country will work to support expanding trade and people-to-people contacts, he said.
Olsson said he is aware of a democratic decline in Bangladesh and added that it could be useful to tie the concept of rights and democracy to the possibility of greater investment by Swedish private sector actors in Bangladesh.


