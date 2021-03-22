

Indian firm bids $417.71 a tonne in Bangladesh rice tender

Officials at the Directorate General of Food of the Food Ministry said offers were still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported.

The lowest offer was submitted by trading house PK Agri Link of West Bengal, India.

Only one other offer was reported in the tender, from India's KRBL Ltd at $449.49 a tonne CIF liner out.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms which include some ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Bangladesh, which has emerged as a major rice buyer as it seeks to replenish flood-damaged stocks, will buy 350,000 tonnes in state-to-state deals, including 150,000 tonnes each from India and Thailand and 50,000 tonnes from Vietnam, a food ministry official said.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice purchase tenders in recent months amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices.

Two other tenders from Bangladesh, both seeking 50,000 tonnes of rice, close on March 24 and March 28.

Reuters adds: Rice export prices rose for the Indian and Vietnamese varieties this week boosted by a pick-up in demand, while Bangladesh issued a fresh tender to stock up supplies.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety rates rose to $398-$403 per tonne, from last week's $395-$401, on firm demand and an appreciation in the rupee.

"Demand was always there for Indian rice, but some buyers were not making purchases due to congestion at ports. Since congestion is eased, they are also buying," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice also rose to $510-$515 per tonne on Thursday, from $500-$510 a week earlier.

"We are seeing an uptick in demand from foreign buyers (Philippines, Bangladesh and Indonesia), who are seeking to buy rice from the winter-spring crop that has the best quality of the year," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Philippine ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre that Vietnam had pledged to ensure long-term and sustainable rice supplies to the Philippines.

The Philippines has been Vietnam's largest rice export market.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, in addition to buying in state-to-state deals with India, Thailand and Vietnam, while private traders are allowed to import 1 million tonnes of rice.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has turned to imports after repeated floods damaged its crops and depleted stocks.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices eased to $505-$513 per tonne on Thursday, from last week's $505-$515.

Bangkok-based traders said the market was quiet and the continued decline in prices was largely due to the exchange rate, as the Thai baht has weakened against the U.S. dollar.



















