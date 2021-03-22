Video
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Foreign News

Small parties to decide Israel vote

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021

JERUSALEM, Mar 21: Two days before Israel's election, polls showed a knife-edge race Sunday, with the performance of small parties likely to determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secures an elusive majority.
Israeli pollsters have had plenty of opportunities to polish their craft during an unprecedented period of political deadlock that has forced four elections in just under two years. But Tuesday's vote has proven especially hard to forecast, as Israel's already fractured political scene has become even more splintered.
Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving premier and the first to be criminally indicted in office, remains the most popular individual leader and his right-wing Likud party the nation's strongest.
Surveys have consistently given Likud between 28 and 31 seats in the 120-member parliament -- ahead of main challenger Yesh Atid, the centrist party led by former television anchor Yair Lapid, which has been polling an average of 18 seats.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

