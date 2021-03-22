Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Real change coming to Bengal’

Modi warns Mamata ahead of polls

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

‘Real change coming to Bengal’

‘Real change coming to Bengal’

BANKURA, Mar 21: With less than a week for the first phase of Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bengal's Bankura district on Sunday, where he accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to develop the state over the past 10 years and warned the chief of the ruling Trinamool that "aschol poriborton asche" (real change is coming).
The Prime Minister also mocked Ms Banerjee over comments calling on party workers to keep an eye on EVMs (electronic voting machines) during elections for fear of tampering. He said this showed the Trinamool was anticipating defeat in the forthcoming election.
"BJP will bring 'aschol poriborton' to Bengal. Game of corruption - cholbe naa (won't be allowed)! Game of syndicate - cholbe naa! Game of cut money - cholbe naa!" the Prime Minister said.
"(We will) bring a government in Bengal that will ensure money from government schemes reach the poor. (We will) bring a government that sends tolabas (extortionists) to jail," he added, repeating the BJP's allegations of corruption and extortionism against the Trinamool Congress.
"Anticipating defeat, didi (Ms Banerjee) has already started questioning the EVMs (electronic voting machine) which had brought her to power 10 years back," he added.
On Saturday Ms Banerjee, addressing a rally in East Midnapore, said the BJP did not fight elections in a democratic manner and urged Trinamool workers to guard EVMs after voting in each phase.
"The EVMs should be tested 30 times before the start of the polls to ensure there is no foul play. But, If any machine develops faults, please remain calm until it is repaired," she said.
The Prime Minister, whose BJP has accused the Trinamool of deliberately stalling implementation of central government schemes, questioned Ms Banerjee over the lack of infrastructure in the state, and said she would never have been voted to power if "you had shown your real face".
The Prime Minister also referred to posters that showed Ms Banerjee "playing football with my head" - the popular sport has emerged as a political metaphor ahead of elections - and said "you can kick my head... but I will not let you kick 'vikas (development)' out of Bengal".
"Didi (Ms Banerjee) You can keep your foot on my head... you can kick my head... but I will not let you kick 'vikas' out of Bengal. I want to tell didi something from Bankura... I keep my head bowed at all times to serve the people of Bengal," he said.
The Prime Minister appealed to voters, especially those voting for the first time, to ensure a "double engine" government in Bengal to "make shonar Bangla (golden Bengal)" a reality.
Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held across eight phases from March 27 to April 29.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to apply women’s treaty
Small parties to decide Israel vote
Thai police break up protest
‘Traitors want credit for my work’: Mamata on BJP’s Suvendu and Sisir Adhikari
UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
‘Real change coming to Bengal’
Rallies in Atlanta against hate after spa shootings
Protesters with signs taking part in a demonstration against the military


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft