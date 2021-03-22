Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man City books place in FA Cup semi-finals

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the English FA Cup quarter final football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 20, 2021. photo: AFP

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the English FA Cup quarter final football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 20, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, MARCH 21: Manchester City's quest for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies remains intact after seeing off Everton 2-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday as Southampton also booked their place in the last four.
City were far from their flowing best at Goodison Park, but goals in the final six minutes from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne booked City's place in the semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.
Pep Guardiola described the clash as the toughest his side have had since November as they recorded a 25th win in 26 matches in all competitions.
"It was the toughest game since the last international break we had. We have been incredible in terms of results and performances (over that period)," said Guardiola.
"Tonight was so difficult, they have experienced players behind the ball with two up for the counter-attack.
"It was incredible commitment from my players. An incredible victory."
City won the domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup for the first time in English football history two seasons ago and are firm favourites to repeat that feat.
Guardiola's men are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League, face struggling Tottenham in the League Cup final next month and were drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday.
Oleksandr Zinchenko cleared Everton defender Yerry Mina's header off the line with the best effort either side mustered before half-time.
Joao Virginia started in goal for The Toffees for just the second time due to injuries to regular goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen.
However, the 21-year-old Portuguese stopper produced a brilliant save early in the second-half to prevent Raheem Sterling converting Fernandinho's pinpoint low cross.
Guardiola was forced to introduce Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne off the bench in the final quarter.
But it was Aymeric Laporte who opened Everton up as he broke forward from centre-back before Virginia brilliantly turned the Frenchman's initial effort onto the crossbar.
Gundogan was following up, though, to head into an empty net and end the resistence from Carlo Ancelotti's men.
De Bruyne then wrapped up the tie with a thundering finish in stoppage time as Everton appealed in vain for a high boot by Mahrez on Mina.
- Chance to 'write history' -
Southampton cast aside their Premier League struggles to ease past Bournemouth 3-0 to reach the semi-finals.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have slumped into the Premier League relegation battle after losing 10 of their last 12 top-flight matches.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City books place in FA Cup semi-finals
Lewandowski hits hat-trick as 10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart
Afghanistan clean sweep Zimbabwe 3-0
India's best T20 score against England seals series
Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball rolls today
Bangabandhu NCL kicks off today
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
BCB misinterpreted my letter, says Shakib


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft