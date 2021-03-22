Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball rolls today

With participations of nine teams, Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball Competition 2021 is rolling today (Monday) at 8:00 am at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka.

The competitors are split into four groups. Group-A teams are Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police while Group-B teams are Power Development Board and Bangladesh Jail, Group-C teams are Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) and Group-D teams are Bangladesh Air Force, Titas Club and Fire Service team.

Bangladesh Army is the defending champion while Power Development Board is the last time runner-up and Bangladesh Navy is the last time third placer. The last edition of this event was played in 2019 while the 2020 event was not played due to Covid-19.

The Army boys are the most successful team of this event clinching the title for ten times while the formerly Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) now Border Guard Bangladesh clinched the title four times and placed runner-up five times.

The four-day competition is to wrap-up with the final on the 25th of March at 3:00 pm.

The organisers informed media that they were going to award the champion team taka 15,000 and runner-up team taka 8,000 as cash prize only.





