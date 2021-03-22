Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball rolls today

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sports Reporter

With participations of nine teams, Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball Competition 2021 is rolling today (Monday) at 8:00 am at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka.
The competitors are split into four groups. Group-A teams are Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police while Group-B teams are Power Development Board and Bangladesh Jail, Group-C teams are Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) and Group-D teams are Bangladesh Air Force, Titas Club and Fire Service team.
Bangladesh Army is the defending champion while Power Development Board is the last time runner-up and Bangladesh Navy is the last time third placer. The last edition of this event was played in 2019 while the 2020 event was not played due to Covid-19.
The Army boys are the most successful team of this event clinching the title for ten times while the formerly Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) now Border Guard Bangladesh clinched the title four times and placed runner-up five times.
The four-day competition is to wrap-up with the final on the 25th of March at 3:00 pm.
The organisers informed media that they were going to award the champion team taka 15,000 and runner-up team taka 8,000 as cash prize only.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City books place in FA Cup semi-finals
Lewandowski hits hat-trick as 10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart
Afghanistan clean sweep Zimbabwe 3-0
India's best T20 score against England seals series
Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball rolls today
Bangabandhu NCL kicks off today
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
BCB misinterpreted my letter, says Shakib


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft