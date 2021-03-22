Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu NCL kicks off today

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Bangabandhu NCL kicks off today

Bangabandhu NCL kicks off today

The domestic cricket is set to resume in Bangladesh after a Covid-19-induced one-year break with the National Cricket League (NCL) which is set to roll onto the ground today at different venues across the country.
The 22nd edition of the NCL, one of the main first class tournaments in the country, is branded as Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In fact all of the events of the BCB will be named after Bangabandhu in Mujib 100 year.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) organized two tournaments-a three-team BCB President's Cup and five-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup last year in Covid-19 time but those two tournaments included the players of the national team and some promising players. So the NCL is literally the first domestic tournament in Covid-19 time.
The BCB had already released the itinerary of the first two rounds of the league. Eight teams-seven divisions of the country and Dhaka Metro- were divided into two Tiers, based on their result in the previous edition of the league.
Defending champions Khulna, Sylhet, Dhaka and Rangpur are in the Tier-1 while Rajshahi, Chattogram, Dhaka Metro and Barishal are in the Tier-2.
As per the rules, the bottom team of the Tier-1 will be demoted to Tier-2 in next edition while the best team of Tier-2 will be promoted to Tier-1.
However, four matches-two in Tier-1 and two in Tier-2-will be held from March 22-25.
Khulna will take on Sylhet in Tier-1 game at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna while in another Tier-1 game, Dhaka will face off Rangpur in BKSP-4 ground.
Rajshahi will host Chattogram at their Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Tier-2 game while Barishal will lock horns with Dhaka Metro at their venue Barishal Divisional Stadium in another Tier-2 match.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City books place in FA Cup semi-finals
Lewandowski hits hat-trick as 10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart
Afghanistan clean sweep Zimbabwe 3-0
India's best T20 score against England seals series
Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball rolls today
Bangabandhu NCL kicks off today
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
BCB misinterpreted my letter, says Shakib


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft