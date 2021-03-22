Video
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

National discard Nasir Hossain, who has off late found himself in headline for all wrong reasons, vowed to make a strong comeback to revive his cricketing career, putting his personal problems behind him.
Nasir will make a comeback to cricket with the National Cricket League, which will roll onto the ground today (Monday). He vowed to be the highest scorer in this tournament to make it memorable one for him.
Once dubbed as the finisher of Bangladesh team, Nasir lost his way after being discarded from the national team in 2018. While a prolonged knee injury was blow to his career, he also was criticized for his off the field demeanor.
He has recently been in the centre of discussion for his marriage with a lady Tamima Tammi, whose previous husband claimed that Nasir tied the knot with his wife Tammi as they are yet to get divorced officially.
Nasir is making a comeback in the cricket at time when he faces the legal complication with his marriage. But he said this incident will not hamper his cricketing activities.
"This is cricket and when I play cricket, I didn't think other things. Not only me, cricketers do not think over outside matter when they play cricket," Nasir said on Sunday.
"What I did, I did legally. There is nothing illegal in it and after some days I will call a press conference to clear all the matters. Just what I can say that I am not such fool that I will get marry a lady who is still in relationship."
However, his target is to score at least 800 or 1,000 runs in NCL, so that he can make his comeback a strong on.
"This is my comeback tournament. I will try to be the highest scorer in this league. Since I will get six matches, I will try to score 800 or 1000 runs," he vowed.     -BSS


