BCB misinterpreted my letter, says Shakib



Shakib Al Hasan live now on #DarazPresentsCricfrenzyLive on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

"Firstly, if the series took place in due time, then this question must not be arise," Shakib told in a facebook live show on Saturday. "Corona situation massacres everything".

"Secondly, we are playing the matches as parts of Test Championship and these are the last two matches for us. We are the table quenchers of the event. So, winning these matches will not ensure that we shall play the final," he added.

Cricket Ops chairman Akram Khan informed media that Shakib wants to skip Sri Lanka tour to play IPL. BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon later on complemented that the board is not interested to create pressure on any player. Shakib however, ratified Akram's claim on the subject matter. He said, "Akram Khan uttered several occasions that I don't want to play Test. I am sure that he must not read my letter that I conveyed to BCB".

"I didn't mention anywhere in my letter that I shall not play Test. Rather I mentioned that I want to play IPL at that time as a part of my World Cup preparation," he expressed.

"The T20 World Cup will be held in India by the end of this year, in October, which is very important. Because, we have chances to achieve many things from there and I think we don't have such chances from those Tests," Shakib told further.

Shakib stated that he wants to play IPL so that he can play in the grounds where he will be playing World Cup four months later. "I must get some extra advantages comparing to other players in Bangladesh team and will be able to share my experiences with my team mates," he said further.

"I like to clear my stance to my countrymen that Test is not a fact here. If any One-day may take place at that time, I mustn't play," he clarified his position.

"Many of our cricketers have been playing for a long time. It can be chance to prepare some newbie," rationalised Shakib.



The southpaw all-rounder thanked BCB President for his initiative to allow Shakib to play IPL. "I like to thank Nazmul Hasan Papon since he took the right decision after all. I think players should have the independence to that extent," he explained.

He also expressed that the credit for winning Under-19 World Cup must go to Mr. Papon and Sujon. "And I am getting nobody else in the board to give credit. I don't assume that they are thinking much about cricket," he remarked.

In reaction to Shakib's comments, Akram didn't want to say anything immediately. He said, "I'll comment on Shakib issue after discussion with the board president".





Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's preference IPL instead of playing Test against Sri Lanka has watered mouth of his critics. Shakib finally outspoken about the issue and claimed that his letter was misinterpreted."Firstly, if the series took place in due time, then this question must not be arise," Shakib told in a facebook live show on Saturday. "Corona situation massacres everything"."Secondly, we are playing the matches as parts of Test Championship and these are the last two matches for us. We are the table quenchers of the event. So, winning these matches will not ensure that we shall play the final," he added.Cricket Ops chairman Akram Khan informed media that Shakib wants to skip Sri Lanka tour to play IPL. BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon later on complemented that the board is not interested to create pressure on any player. Shakib however, ratified Akram's claim on the subject matter. He said, "Akram Khan uttered several occasions that I don't want to play Test. I am sure that he must not read my letter that I conveyed to BCB"."I didn't mention anywhere in my letter that I shall not play Test. Rather I mentioned that I want to play IPL at that time as a part of my World Cup preparation," he expressed."The T20 World Cup will be held in India by the end of this year, in October, which is very important. Because, we have chances to achieve many things from there and I think we don't have such chances from those Tests," Shakib told further.Shakib stated that he wants to play IPL so that he can play in the grounds where he will be playing World Cup four months later. "I must get some extra advantages comparing to other players in Bangladesh team and will be able to share my experiences with my team mates," he said further."I like to clear my stance to my countrymen that Test is not a fact here. If any One-day may take place at that time, I mustn't play," he clarified his position."Many of our cricketers have been playing for a long time. It can be chance to prepare some newbie," rationalised Shakib.The southpaw all-rounder thanked BCB President for his initiative to allow Shakib to play IPL. "I like to thank Nazmul Hasan Papon since he took the right decision after all. I think players should have the independence to that extent," he explained.He also expressed that the credit for winning Under-19 World Cup must go to Mr. Papon and Sujon. "And I am getting nobody else in the board to give credit. I don't assume that they are thinking much about cricket," he remarked.In reaction to Shakib's comments, Akram didn't want to say anything immediately. He said, "I'll comment on Shakib issue after discussion with the board president".