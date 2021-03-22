Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Tigers up to square series, Blackcaps to secure title

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal speaks following the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal speaks following the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

The 2nd of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will kick start tomorrow at 7:00am (BST) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Guests are eye on must win to square the series while hosts are keen to clinch title with one match to go.
Guests will appear with two-fold trauma. One is the terrible memory of deadliest attack in Christchurch mosque in 2019 and the other is the new pain of defeat on day before yesterday.
Bangladesh will bring at least one change to bring Nazmul Hossain Shanto as specialist batsman at number-3. And hence, Soumya Sarkar will be rested. Mohammad Saifuddin is another possible incoming and in that case Hasan Mahmud will be sidelined.
Visitors were wrapped up at 131 in the series starter and 29 was the highest individual score! All top-order batsmen were very shaky though skipper Tamim Iqbal hinted about aggressive cricket before commencing the tournament.
Tamim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim need to show their character to stay alive in the series. Bangladesh late order is also very much capable of scoring. Mohammad Mithun, newbie Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Miraz and Saifuddin are capable batsmen. They need to be more brave and choosy in terms of shot selection against mighty New Zealand pace attack combining Trent Boult, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson.
Mustafizur Rahman, the strike bowler, will get Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed as pace bowlers while Mehidy and Mahedi are the specialist duo for Tigers.
New Zealand however, possibly will not alter the winning combination. Stand-in captain Tom Latham, openers Martin Guptill, top scorer of previous match Nicholls, new caps Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell showed their worth on debut.
Statistically hosts are absolute favourites with cent percent success at home against Bangladesh. Run galore in Christchurch offers something to pacers and toss winning side must prefer to bowl first in the underlit affair considering dew factor as the match progresses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City books place in FA Cup semi-finals
Lewandowski hits hat-trick as 10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart
Afghanistan clean sweep Zimbabwe 3-0
India's best T20 score against England seals series
Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball rolls today
Bangabandhu NCL kicks off today
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
BCB misinterpreted my letter, says Shakib


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft