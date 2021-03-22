Tigers up to square series, Blackcaps to secure title



Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal speaks following the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

Guests will appear with two-fold trauma. One is the terrible memory of deadliest attack in Christchurch mosque in 2019 and the other is the new pain of defeat on day before yesterday.

Bangladesh will bring at least one change to bring Nazmul Hossain Shanto as specialist batsman at number-3. And hence, Soumya Sarkar will be rested. Mohammad Saifuddin is another possible incoming and in that case Hasan Mahmud will be sidelined.

Visitors were wrapped up at 131 in the series starter and 29 was the highest individual score! All top-order batsmen were very shaky though skipper Tamim Iqbal hinted about aggressive cricket before commencing the tournament.

Tamim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim need to show their character to stay alive in the series. Bangladesh late order is also very much capable of scoring. Mohammad Mithun, newbie Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Miraz and Saifuddin are capable batsmen. They need to be more brave and choosy in terms of shot selection against mighty New Zealand pace attack combining Trent Boult, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson.

Mustafizur Rahman, the strike bowler, will get Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed as pace bowlers while Mehidy and Mahedi are the specialist duo for Tigers.

New Zealand however, possibly will not alter the winning combination. Stand-in captain Tom Latham, openers Martin Guptill, top scorer of previous match Nicholls, new caps Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell showed their worth on debut.

Statistically hosts are absolute favourites with cent percent success at home against Bangladesh. Run galore in Christchurch offers something to pacers and toss winning side must prefer to bowl first in the underlit affair considering dew factor as the match progresses.



The 2nd of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will kick start tomorrow at 7:00am (BST) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Guests are eye on must win to square the series while hosts are keen to clinch title with one match to go.Guests will appear with two-fold trauma. One is the terrible memory of deadliest attack in Christchurch mosque in 2019 and the other is the new pain of defeat on day before yesterday.Bangladesh will bring at least one change to bring Nazmul Hossain Shanto as specialist batsman at number-3. And hence, Soumya Sarkar will be rested. Mohammad Saifuddin is another possible incoming and in that case Hasan Mahmud will be sidelined.Visitors were wrapped up at 131 in the series starter and 29 was the highest individual score! All top-order batsmen were very shaky though skipper Tamim Iqbal hinted about aggressive cricket before commencing the tournament.Tamim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim need to show their character to stay alive in the series. Bangladesh late order is also very much capable of scoring. Mohammad Mithun, newbie Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Miraz and Saifuddin are capable batsmen. They need to be more brave and choosy in terms of shot selection against mighty New Zealand pace attack combining Trent Boult, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson.Mustafizur Rahman, the strike bowler, will get Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed as pace bowlers while Mehidy and Mahedi are the specialist duo for Tigers.New Zealand however, possibly will not alter the winning combination. Stand-in captain Tom Latham, openers Martin Guptill, top scorer of previous match Nicholls, new caps Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell showed their worth on debut.Statistically hosts are absolute favourites with cent percent success at home against Bangladesh. Run galore in Christchurch offers something to pacers and toss winning side must prefer to bowl first in the underlit affair considering dew factor as the match progresses.