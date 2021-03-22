RCB donates medical tools to Shishu Hospital

Rotary Club of Baridhara (RCB) donated medical tools to Dhaka Shishu Hospital (DSH) at a handing over ceremony on Sunday.

Among the tools, they donated child Neurological & Redevelopment assessment tool to the Child Neurology Department and a LED phototherapy machine to Neonatal Department of the hospital.

District 3281 Governor Md Rubayate Hossain, PHF, MD, DSH director Dr Shafi Ahmed Mossi, club president Rtn Sorwar Morshed, club project director Rtn Saiful Huq, Dr Rowshan Jahan, Dr Shayla and Dr Mahbubul Hoque of DSH, among others, were present at the programme. Rtn Syed Ershad Ahmed past president of the Rotary club of Baridhara initialed the project.