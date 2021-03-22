BD youths observed global climate strike

A climate strike took place in 64 districts across the country on Friday by the initiative of Friday for the future. In solidarity with other countries around the world, Bangladeshi youths have called for a nationwide climate strike.

Bangladesh is in the forefront of the most affected countries as the result of climate change.

Young people across the country urged the world leaders to adhere to the Paris Climate Agreement to prevent climate change. The strike was broadcasted live on Facebook page of Fridays for the Future International.

AH Tawfiq Hossain, Head of UNICEF Barisal Field Office and Mozammel Haque, Senior Officer of Save the Children's Climate Change Field, expressed their solidarity with the youths.

In his speech, AH Tawfiq Hossain said, "We need to know more about the plight of people in the face of climate change, and we need to work with them. And young people can play a leading role in this."

Mozammel Haque said, "Children are the biggest losers in any disaster. Climate disaster is no exception. And in solidarity with this, Save the Children is working to issue a red alert around the world."

Fridays for the Future International have been waging a climate movement since 2016. But the movement received a public response when Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg dropped out of school in front of her country's parliament and began a climate strike on Friday





