Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

BD youths observed global climate strike

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Observer Desk

A climate strike took place in 64 districts across the country on Friday by the initiative of Friday for the future. In solidarity with other countries around the world, Bangladeshi youths have called for a nationwide climate strike.
Bangladesh is in the forefront of the most affected countries as the result of climate change.
Young people across the country urged the world leaders to adhere to the Paris Climate Agreement to prevent climate change. The strike was broadcasted live on Facebook page of Fridays for the Future International.
AH Tawfiq Hossain, Head of UNICEF Barisal Field Office and Mozammel Haque, Senior Officer of Save the Children's Climate Change Field, expressed their solidarity with the youths.
In his speech, AH Tawfiq Hossain said, "We need to know more about the plight of people in the face of climate change, and we need to work with them. And young people can play a leading role in this."
Mozammel Haque said, "Children are the biggest losers in any disaster. Climate disaster is no exception. And in solidarity with this, Save the Children is working to issue a red alert around the world."
Fridays for the Future International have been waging a climate movement since 2016. But the movement received a public response when Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg dropped out of school in front of her country's parliament and began a climate strike on Friday


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RCB donates medical tools to Shishu Hospital
News
BD youths observed global climate strike
Pop of Color Ltd celebrates Women’s Day  
Onion harvesting goes on in full swing in Manikganj
Faridpur bridge collapse snaps road link
3 children killed in Gaibandha landslide
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft