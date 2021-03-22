39 superseded admin cadre to get promotion with dues

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Ministry of Public Administration to give arrears service benefits with retrospective effect from 2001 to 2003 to 39 valiant freedom fighters (FFs) who were employed as admin cadre in the first BCS in 1973.

The government officials, now on retirement, were superseded during the time of BNP- led four- party alliance government.

In a full text of verdict, the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil asked the government after signing on it on Sunday.

Earlier, on November 1 last year, the HC bench had delivered the short verdict after declaring absolute a rule issued earlier in this regard.

The HC said in the verdict that the petitioners, who went into retirement as joint secretaries and deputy secretaries as per concerned guideline, would get retrospective promotion and other benefits as per their service competence.

Barrister Reza-E-Rabbi argued for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the State.

In 2013, the HC issued a rule after holding hearings on three separate writ petitions filed by the 39 deprived officials.