Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC Orders

39 superseded admin cadre to get promotion with dues

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Ministry of Public Administration to give arrears service benefits with retrospective effect from 2001 to 2003 to 39 valiant freedom fighters (FFs) who were employed as admin cadre in the first BCS in 1973.
The government officials, now on retirement, were superseded during the time of BNP- led four- party alliance government.
In a full text of verdict, the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil asked the government after signing on it on Sunday.
Earlier, on November 1 last year, the HC bench had delivered the short verdict after declaring absolute a rule issued earlier in this regard.
The HC said in the verdict that the petitioners, who went into retirement as joint secretaries and deputy secretaries as per concerned guideline, would get retrospective promotion and other benefits as per their service competence.
Barrister Reza-E-Rabbi argued for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the State.
In 2013, the HC issued a rule after holding hearings on three separate writ petitions filed by the 39 deprived officials.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
39 superseded admin cadre to get promotion with dues
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen browsing a book
Charge framed against Khaled Bhuiyan
Myanmar health workers protest after crackdown
FM visits book fair, 81 new publications launched
ACC files six more fraud cases against PK Haldar
Land Ministry recognized by World Book of Records
Take separate programmes to celebrate Mujib Year: PM to AL


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft