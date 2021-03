Take separate programmes to celebrate Mujib Year: PM to AL

ACC files six more fraud cases against PK Haldar

39 superseded admin cadre to get promotion with dues

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen browsing a book at a stall while visiting the month-long book fair in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]