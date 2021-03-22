Video
Casino Case

Charge framed against Khaled Bhuiyan

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday framed charges against former Juba League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan in two cases filed under Money Laundering Prevention Act and Narcotics Control Act.
After framing Charges, Judge Rabiul Alam of Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court rejected the discharge prayers  and ordered the formation of charges,  said Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Salauddin Hawleder. The court fixed June 1 for producing the witnesses.
Earlier, Khaled was produced in court from jail. RAB arrested Khaled from his Gulshan residence in a raid on September 18, 2019 for running casino operations at a club in Dhaka's Fakirer pool.
During the raid, currencies of six countries were seized from his residence. These include 10,050 Singapore dollars, 10,490 Thai Baht, and 3,500 Indian rupees, 2,321 Saudi riyal, 656 Malaysian ringgit from and 75 United Arab Emirates dirhams.
A shotgun, two pistols, 57 shotgun shells and 585 yabas were also recovered from his house on that day. He was handed over to Gulshan police station the next day at noon.


