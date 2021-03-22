Video
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Myanmar health workers protest after crackdown

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Mar 21: Doctors and nurses in central Myanmar rallied in the streets at first light on Sunday, avoiding a confrontation with security forces after another deadly weekend crackdown on anti-coup protesters.
The country has been in turmoil since soldiers ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month, triggering nationwide protests demanding a return to democracy.
Security forces have responded with lethal force, using live rounds along with tear gas and rubber bullets in an effort to bring the demonstrations to heel. The violence failed to deter hundreds of doctors and nurses donning hard hats and brandishing posters of Suu Kyi as they marched through Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city and cultural capital.
Mandalay has been the scene of some of the worst violence from police and troops since the coup and local media said the rally was staged at dawn to evade security forces.
The protests came a day after a local monitoring group confirmed the killing of four protesters at the hands of security forces around the country. Two of the deaths were in Yangon, the country's commercial hub, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
Mourners in the city farewelled a 26-year-old who died Saturday while in custody after being shot and arrested the previous night.     -AFP


