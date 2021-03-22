Video
Home Back Page

FM visits book fair, 81 new publications launched

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Tausiful Islam, from DU

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen on Sunday visited different stalls of Amar Ekushey Boimela 2021 at the premises of Bangla Academy and Shuhrwardy Uddyan at around 4 pm.
On the fourth consecutive day of the fair, eighty one new titles arrived. Of them, twenty are poetry, eleven about liberation war, nine about Bangabandhu, seven are novels and others. A total of two hundred and forty books were launched within four days.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements made for the book fair maintaining hygiene rules amid Covid pandemic.
The Minister said that a knowledge based society must be built up in the country. "Knowledge is the most important asset in our life," he added.
He further said everyone must know the history of the liberation war as the country is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence.
While answering questions, the Minister said due to a short visit, the state guests who are coming to attend the function on March 26 will not be able to visit the book fair.
Day by day, the number of visitors is increasing. People from all walks of life were seen visiting the book fair yesterday.


