ACC files six more fraud cases against PK Haldar

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed six separate cases against 37 people, including fugitive money launderer Prashant Kumar Haldar (PK), for allegedly embezzling Tk 434.60 crore through ten fake companies.

ACC deputy director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan has filed the case on Sunday at the ACC central office in Shegunbagicha.

Earlier, on March 9, the ACC cleared ten cases against PK Haldar and his 37 associates for allegedly acquiring illegal assets.

At the same time, the ACC sent a letter to the Immigration asking for a ban on the travel of 45 PK Haldar associates, including retired Capt Moazzem.

Gulshan Anwar told the media, "Six separate cases have been filed against 36 people, including PK Haldar, for embezzling Tk 434.60 crore through ten fake companies. The remaining 4 cases will be filed on Monday."

"We find PK Haldar's associate International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd Managing Director (MD) Rashedul, acting MD Abed Hossain and other officials including chairman of the organization A. Hashem and the board members involvement in the money laundering plot," said the ACC Deputy Director.

"All these people have cooperated in getting the loan to the 10 fake company owners without taking any mortgage against the loan or any verification" Gulshan Anwar added.

Earlier on February 25, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) received a court order to seize a 10-storey building with 6,060 per cent of its land as part of PK Haldar's investigation into illegal assets acquisition and money laundering.

The order was passed by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayesh considering an ACC application. PK Haldar, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank, came to the limelight during the anti-casino drives in the country in 2019.





