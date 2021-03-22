Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ACC files six more fraud cases against PK Haldar

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed six separate cases against 37 people, including fugitive money launderer Prashant Kumar Haldar (PK), for allegedly embezzling Tk 434.60 crore through ten fake companies.
ACC deputy director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan has filed the case on Sunday at the ACC central office in Shegunbagicha.
Earlier, on March 9, the ACC cleared ten cases against PK Haldar and his 37 associates for allegedly acquiring illegal assets.
At the same time, the ACC sent a letter to the Immigration asking for a ban on the travel of 45 PK Haldar associates, including retired Capt Moazzem.
Gulshan Anwar told the media, "Six separate cases have been filed against 36 people, including PK Haldar, for embezzling Tk 434.60 crore through ten fake companies. The remaining 4 cases will be filed on Monday."
"We find PK Haldar's associate International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd Managing Director (MD) Rashedul, acting MD Abed Hossain and other officials including chairman of the organization A. Hashem and the board members involvement in the money laundering plot," said the ACC Deputy Director.
"All these people have cooperated in getting the loan to the 10 fake company owners without taking any mortgage against the loan or any verification" Gulshan Anwar added.
Earlier on February 25, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) received a court order to seize a 10-storey building with 6,060 per cent of its land as part of PK Haldar's investigation into illegal assets acquisition and money laundering.
The order was passed by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayesh considering an ACC application. PK Haldar, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank, came to the limelight during the anti-casino drives in the country in 2019.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
39 superseded admin cadre to get promotion with dues
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen browsing a book
Charge framed against Khaled Bhuiyan
Myanmar health workers protest after crackdown
FM visits book fair, 81 new publications launched
ACC files six more fraud cases against PK Haldar
Land Ministry recognized by World Book of Records
Take separate programmes to celebrate Mujib Year: PM to AL


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft