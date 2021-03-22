Video
Land Ministry recognized by World Book of Records

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The 'World Book of Records (WBR)', a UK-based organization, has recognized Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury's effort to digitalize the services of the ministry and its subordinate office and developing transparency and accountability in public institutions.
In recognition of his "Matchless contribution in digitalizing services and developing transparent and accountable public institutions of the Land Ministry", the WBR has listed the Ministry in their record book and handed over a certificate to the Ministry on Sunday.
In a virtual programme organized in the Ministry conference room at Secretariat on Sunday, Chairman of the 'World Book of Records' Dr Diwakar Sukul formally felicitated Saifuzzaman Chowdhury for the achievement while it's president of Bangladesh section Raoman Smitha handed over the certificate.
Receiving the certificate, Saifuzzaman said it's not an achievement of any individual instead it belongs to the whole Ministry. It was achieved due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Bangladesh is now on the way to the reach the list of middle-income countries. We will have to face more challenges. We need to change our mindset and think outside the box."


