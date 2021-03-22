Take separate programmes to celebrate Mujib Year: PM to AL

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked Awami League and its associate bodies to observe the Mujib Year till December 16 next working out separate programmes, including pro-people ones, so that the common people can be benefited from this celebration.

"We'll have to celebrate the time (Mujib Year) in a way so that the common people of the country get its benefits. Simultaneously, we'll have to move on with our festivities. So, we'll arrange these programmes till December 16 next marking the Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of Independence," she said while addressing a virtual discussion.

Bangladesh Awami League arranged the discussion at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office, marking the 101th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children Day 2021. AL President Sheikh Hasina chaired the function, virtually.

The Prime Minister also asked AL and its associate bodies to take separate programmes like cultural ones, discussions, essay and other competitions, Doa Mahfil, tree plantation, particularly programmes for supporting the poor upto the grassroots level to observe the Mujib Year after the conclusion of the ongoing 10-day national celebration.

"Our every associate body alongside AL will have to take separate programmes after the national celebration (after March 26). Take different programmes not only in Dhaka city, but also at the grassroots levels -- Union, Upazila and Zila levels," said the AL President. -UNB





