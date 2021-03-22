Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 March, 2021, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Take separate programmes to celebrate Mujib Year: PM to AL

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked Awami League and its associate bodies to observe the Mujib Year till December 16 next working out separate programmes, including pro-people ones, so that the common people can be benefited from this celebration.
"We'll have to celebrate the time (Mujib Year) in a way so that the common people of the country get its benefits. Simultaneously, we'll have to move on with our festivities. So, we'll arrange these programmes till December 16 next marking the Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of Independence," she said while addressing a virtual discussion.
Bangladesh Awami League arranged the discussion at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office, marking the 101th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children Day 2021. AL President Sheikh Hasina chaired the function, virtually.
The Prime Minister also asked AL and its associate bodies to take separate programmes like cultural ones, discussions, essay and other competitions, Doa Mahfil, tree plantation, particularly programmes for supporting the poor upto the grassroots level to observe the Mujib Year after the conclusion of the ongoing 10-day national celebration.
"Our every associate body alongside AL will have to take separate programmes after the national celebration (after March 26). Take different programmes not only in Dhaka city, but also at the grassroots levels -- Union, Upazila and Zila levels," said the AL President.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
39 superseded admin cadre to get promotion with dues
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen browsing a book
Charge framed against Khaled Bhuiyan
Myanmar health workers protest after crackdown
FM visits book fair, 81 new publications launched
ACC files six more fraud cases against PK Haldar
Land Ministry recognized by World Book of Records
Take separate programmes to celebrate Mujib Year: PM to AL


Latest News
Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed
US-Bangladesh Business Council to be launched soon: US envoy
JS body recommends forming a committee to reform BTV
If Shakib wants to play Tests, BCB may revoke NOC to play IPL: Akram Khan
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
Nasir vows to make strong comeback to revive career
Teacher Saleh Ahmed dies
A country spending money to launch cyber attack on Bangladesh
Jhumon Das involves in BNP politics: Sunamganj SP
Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to open border haat at Sajek
Most Read News
Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation
Faridpur road accidents leave 8 dead
BNP leader Khandoker Ahad dies of COVID-19
Obituary
Bangladesh sees rise in COVID cases
After Imran Khan, wife tests COVID-19 positive
Saudi Arabia prohibits man marrying from Bangladesh, 3 other nations
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
NSU MSECE Alumni Assoc gets new body
Veteran journalist Nurul Huda dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft