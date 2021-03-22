Video
Home Back Page

Nine killed in three road crashes

Published : Monday, 22 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Faridpur, Mar 21: At least nine people have been killed in three separate road accidents in Faridpur, Gopalganj and Tangail on Sunday.
Our Faridpur Correspondent says at least eight people were killed and 10 others injured in road accidents in Madhukhali of Faridpur on Sunday.
The incidents took place in the district's Madhukhali and Bhanga upazilas early Sunday, according to Kanaipur Highway Police's Sub-Inspector Md Russell.
A woman was among two casualties after a head-on collision between a truck and a Dhaka-bound microbus on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Madhukhali's Majhkandi.
"The microbus was left in a crumpled heap after the incident. The injured were rescued and rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where four others subsequently died," said SI Russell.
The truck was later seized but the driver managed to flee, according to the police. Some of the injured were in critical condition, added SI Russell.
Meanwhile, two students were killed after a car ploughed into a motorcycle from the opposite direction in Bhanga's Bishwa Road.  
The deceased were identified as Shakil Khan, 21, and Rani Fakir, 22 of Hogladangi Sadardi area under Bhanga upazila.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Highway Police Station Omar Faruq confirmed that two motorcyclists died in the road accident. On information, police recovered the bodies and also seized the microbus.
Our Gopalganj Correspondent added a sexagenarian man was killed in a road accident in Kotalipara upaizla of Gopalganj on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Azhar Ali, 60, a resident of Majhbari area in the upazila.
Kotalipara police OC Sheikh Lutfor Rahman said the man received critical injuries when a speeding truck ran over him around 9:00am. He was declared dead at Gopalganj General Hospital.
Our Tangail Correspondent reports, an official of Olympic Industries Ltd was killed as a truck ran over him after hitting his motorcycle in Kalihati upazila. Mahmudur Rahman, 50, of Dinajpur, worked as the regional manager of Olympic Industries in Tangail.


