BD wants to operate third terminal of Dhaka airport in collaboration with Japan



Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Sunday. photo : pid

She made the call while the Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka ITO Naoki called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gana Bhaban.

After the meeting, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed journalists. He said that Naoki Ito apprised Sheikh Hasina of the progress of various Japanese projects in Bangladesh.

Naoki handed over a message of the Japanese Prime Minister and a video documentary on the visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan in 1973 titled, "Welcome Bangabandhu (1973)" to the Prime Minister.

The Japanese Ambassador told the Prime minister that Matarbari project will be an industrial hub of Bangladesh and a game changer for the country.

"Japan will make more investments in Bangladesh when situation returns to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic ends," the Japanese envoy said.

During the call, the Prime Minister highly appreciated Japan's contribution to Bangladesh's economic development.

About the special economic zones, the Japanese envoy said, the economic zone at Arhaihazar in Narayanganj will be ready next year.

Japan is also constructing another Special Economic Zone in Mirsharai of Chattogram which will be the second largest one for Japan in terms of investment, he said.

Sheikh Hasina conveyed her gratitude to Japanese Prime Minister for sending her the message and the video documentary on the historic visit of Bangabandhu to Japan.

She recalled that her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and youngest brother Sheikh Russel accompanied Bangabandhu during his visit to Japan.

She too visited Japan in the early 90s as leader of opposition in Parliament, Sheikh Hasina added.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present.



