

BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of C-19

died of coronavirus on Saturday.

He died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday (March 20). He was buried at the Banani Military Cemetery after the Asr prayers on the day.

Confirmig the news BNP chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said Ruhul Alam Chowdhury was admitted to CMH Hospital on March 10 with fever and cold. Later corona virus report came positive. On the evening of March 13, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the ICU.

Ruhul Alam Chowdhury was born on 24 August 1947 in a zamindar family of Magnama village in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

Ruhul Alam joined the Armed Corps in 1966 at the Pakistan Military Academy. After the independence of Bangladesh, he joined the Bangladesh Army in 1972. He is one of the founders of the Armed Corps of Bangladesh Army and the first director of this corps. He retired from the Bangladesh Army in 1997.

Ruhul Alam was made one of the advisers to the caretaker government, formed by then President Iajuddin Ahmed in 2006. He was made BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser in 2009 and the party vice chairman in 2016.



