Prime suspect Swadhin arrested

SUNAMGANJ, Mar 20: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested Union Parishad Member Shahidul Islam Swadhin in connection with the attacks on Hindu houses in Sunamganj's Shalla Upazilla.

He was picked up from Moulvibazar's Kulaura in the early hours of Saturday, said SP Special Khaled Uz Zaman of PBI in Sylhet.

"Shahidul Islam Swadhin is the prime suspect in the attacks at Noagaon village in Shalla upazila. He has been brought to PBI Sylhet office after his arrest," SP Khaled Uz Zaman said.

Swadhin resides at Nachni village of Dirai upazila. He is also the president of the local ward unit of Jubo League, the youth wing of ruling Awami League. Supporters of Hefazat-e Islam attacked and vandalised around 70 Hindu houses at Noagaon village on March 17, alleging insult to Islam in a Facebook post criticising their leader Mamunul Haque, police said.

Two cases were filed with Shalla Police Station over the incident. One of them was filed by police against 1,500 unidentified people.

Swadhin was held as an 'instigator' of the attacks. He was named in a case filed by local Habibpur UP chairman the day after the attack.

Seven other accused in the cases were arrested during drives in different areas on Friday night, the OC added.

Police arrested 22 people on Thursday and Friday nights in connection with the attacks on Hindu Houses. The arrestees were later sent to prison.







