Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Attack On Hindu Houses

Prime suspect Swadhin arrested

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

SUNAMGANJ, Mar 20: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested Union Parishad Member Shahidul Islam Swadhin in connection with the attacks on Hindu houses in Sunamganj's Shalla Upazilla.
He was picked up from Moulvibazar's Kulaura in the early hours of Saturday, said SP Special Khaled Uz Zaman of PBI in Sylhet.
"Shahidul Islam Swadhin is the prime suspect in the attacks at Noagaon village in Shalla upazila. He has been brought to PBI Sylhet office after his arrest," SP Khaled Uz Zaman said.
Swadhin resides at Nachni village of Dirai upazila. He is also the president of the local ward unit of Jubo League, the youth wing of ruling Awami League.     Supporters of Hefazat-e Islam attacked and vandalised around 70 Hindu houses at Noagaon village on March 17, alleging insult to Islam in a Facebook post criticising their leader Mamunul Haque, police said.
Two cases were filed with Shalla Police Station over the incident. One of them was filed by police against 1,500 unidentified people.
Swadhin was held as an 'instigator' of the attacks. He was named in a case filed by local Habibpur UP chairman the day after the attack.
Seven other accused in the cases were arrested during drives in different areas on Friday night, the OC added.
 Police arrested 22 people on Thursday and Friday nights in connection with the attacks on Hindu Houses. The arrestees were later sent to prison.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of C-19
Prime suspect Swadhin arrested
DGHS DG contracts Covid-19
No reason for concern over security during Indian PM’s visit: FM
No NID, no permanent SIM card: BTRC
coronavirus update bangladesh
Polls in WB to delay Dhaka-Jalpaiguri train operation from March 26


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft