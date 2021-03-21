DGHS DG contracts Covid-19



Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Director of Management Information System (MIS) Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman havetested positive for Covid-19.Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter to the media on Saturday."The director general and I went for Covid-19 test after we developed symptoms," he said, adding that two days ago the test results came positive."Currently we both are staying at our respective homes and feeling okay. The DG's PS and his family have also been infected with the virus," he added.However, on February 7, Prof Khurshid received his vaccination against Covid-19. Just last week, on March 17, Prof Khurshid attended a program celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day at the DGHS.In that programme, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Additional Director General of the Health Department Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General Nasima Sultana and at least 20 other officials and employees of the department were present.