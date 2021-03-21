Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DGHS DG contracts Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

DGHS DG contracts Covid-19

DGHS DG contracts Covid-19

Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Director of Management Information System (MIS) Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman have
tested positive for Covid-19.
Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter to the media on Saturday.
"The director general and I went for Covid-19 test after we developed symptoms," he said, adding that two days ago the test results came positive.
"Currently we both are staying at our respective homes and feeling okay. The DG's PS and his family have also been infected with the virus," he added.
However, on February 7, Prof Khurshid received his vaccination against Covid-19. Just last week, on March 17, Prof Khurshid attended a program celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day at the DGHS.
In that programme, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Additional Director General of the Health Department Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General Nasima Sultana and at least 20 other officials and employees of the department were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of C-19
Prime suspect Swadhin arrested
DGHS DG contracts Covid-19
No reason for concern over security during Indian PM’s visit: FM
No NID, no permanent SIM card: BTRC
coronavirus update bangladesh
Polls in WB to delay Dhaka-Jalpaiguri train operation from March 26


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft