No reason for concern over security during Indian PM’s visit: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen categorically said on Saturday that there is no reason for concern over security ahead of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made this comment while replying to a question of a journalist about

the security issue ahead the visit of Indian Prime Minister on March 26-27 as some people are protesting the visit of Modi.

"This is a democratic country. People have the right to express their opinion. We are not worried about it. We will ensure full security to our guests," Momen said at a press conference organised to brief on the outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Foreign Service Academy.

He also said that Bangladesh is capable enough in tackling militancy. "We are not worried about it," he added.







