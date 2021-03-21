Video
No NID, no permanent SIM card: BTRC

One can buy 2 SIMs for six months sans NID

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Those who do not have National Identity Card (NID) or smart card can buy two mobile SIMs for six months by showing passport, driving license and birth registration certificate.
Earlier, there was an opportunity to register more than two SIMs showing those three types of certificates. From now one can buy two SIMS. The decision was taken at the 250th meeting of the latest     commission of the telecom regulator BTRC.
Those who have more than two SIMs registered against one of the three mentioned certificates will have to Re-register the additional SIMs. BTRC will give instructions to the mobile phone operators in this regard.
Now a customer can register a maximum of 15 SIMs against an NID or smart card.
It is known that the validity of the registered SIM against those three certificates will be six months. Just before 30 days of expire of those SIM, mobile phone operator will inform the customer about the expiration date via SMS.  
Also request for re-registration through National Identity Card or Smart Card will also be sent via SMS.  Numbers will be disabled if not registered.
Now BTRC's CBVMP (Central Biometric Verification Monitoring Platform) system does not have the same person's national identity card and smart card ID mapping system, so it is not possible to find out the number of registered SIMs of a customer.
However, Bangladeshi citizens can apply to the BTRC to extend the validity of the registered SIM up to a maximum of six months against the three certificates, citing appropriate reasons.
Asked about this, BTRC, vice-chairman Subrata Roy Maitra said, "It is being brought under one rule. This rule applies to all domestic and foreign citizens. But later it must be done regularly (registration through national identity card or smart card).  He also hopes that there will be no criminal activity with the SIM as a result.


