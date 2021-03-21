coronavirus update bangladesh

l 26 more die, total 8,668 l 1,868 newly infected, total 5,68,706 l Samples tested in 24 hours - 19,900 World l Total active cases - 21,157,796

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 73