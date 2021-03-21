Video
Sunday, 21 March, 2021
Polls in WB to delay Dhaka-Jalpaiguri train operation from March 26

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Mohosinul Karim

Operation of passenger train between New Jalpaiguri of India's West Bengal and Bangladesh's Dhaka through Chilahati railway station of Nilphamari has become uncertain as the Indian Railway Board hasn't yet responded to a proposal of Bangladesh Railway forwarded few days ago.
As a result, the deadline of inauguration of the railway service might delay few more days from the proposed deadline of opening the route on March 26 this year.
Earlier in the beginning of this month, the Indian and Bangladesh railway authorities have announced the deadline on opening the railway route on March 26.
According to their planning, the Prime Ministers of the two countries - Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were supposed to flag off the new train service as part of the efforts to revive rail connectivity after around 55 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dhaka on March 26      on a two- day state visit to attend the programmes of celebrations of Mujib Barsha, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.
According to Railway Ministry and Bangladesh Railway (BR) sources, Indian railway authority backtracked from the deadline considering the legal barrier in opening any development project or giving any commitment during the poll time of any state or union government.
The Election Commission (EC) of West Bengal hasn't yet given permission to inaugurate the train operation. Election process of Assam and West Bengal are now on and polls of the two states will start from March 27 this year. As a result, the programme has become uncertain.
When contacted, Bangladesh Railway Additional Director General Sarder Shahadat Hossain told correspondent the Indian Railway Board hasn't yet responded to the proposal of BR. As a result, the inaugural programme of the event has become uncertain.
The operation of passenger train between New Jalpaiguri in India and Dhaka through Chilahati was initiated as part of golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence. With the operation, the railway connectivity in the route would be restored after 55 years.
According to BR planning, operation of the nonstop ten-bogey train between Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, a distance of 513 km, was discussed at a meeting between high officials of Railway of India and Bangladesh.
After the meeting, Indian Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar division Ravinder Kumar Verma and BR's Divisional Manager of Paksey division Shahidul Islam told media that Bangladesh wanted to operate the train between Siliguri and Dhaka. But, Siliguri didn't have the required infrastructure, so it had to be Jailpaiguri.
Ravinder Kumar informed that Jalpaiguri has the biggest railway station in the northern part of West Bengal and is just six km away from Siliguri. It is a key junction between mainland India and north-eastern India. The Dhaka- Jalpaiguri train would take the same route as the Haldibari-Chilahati train that was flagged off last year.
After partition in 1947, railway connectivity between the two stations had been severed. People of both the countries suffered a lot of connectivity issues and wanted this route to be revived.


