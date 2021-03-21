

Corona comes back with vengeance

The upward trend of both death and infection rates show that the second wave of Covid-19 infection has come with a vengeance, say experts.

They suggest that in addition to getting vaccinated strict adherence to health guidelines could prevent the scourge from spreading like wildfire in the community.

In the last seven days the infection rate has increased to 68 per cent and the total detection to 13,484. On March 14, the detection was 1,014 and death 12, March 15, detection 1,159 and death 18, March 16, detection 1,773 and death 26, March 17, detection 1,719 and death 26, March 18, detection 1,865 and death 11, March 19, detection 2,187 and death 16, March 20, detection 1,899 and death 18, March 20, detection 1,868 and death 26,

Even in the week before the last, the total number of detection was 6,038

while the infection rate was also high. However, on March 7, detection was 540 and death 10, March 8, detection 606 and death 11, March 9, detection 845 and death 14, March 10, detection 912 and death 13, March 11, detection 1,018 and death 7, March 12, detection 1,051 and death 6, and on March 13, detection 1,066 and death 13.

Besides, 1,577 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 520,718 with a 91.56 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 19,900 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,388,011 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Of the latest victims, 19 were men and seven women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country. Sixteen of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.

The overall infection rate in the country till date was 12.98 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus had claimed 2,715,000 lives and infected 123,018,000 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer. As many as 99,145,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







