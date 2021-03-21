Dhaka, Colombo sign six MoUs

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Saturday signed six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation between the two countries in different areas.

Of the six MoUs, one is signed afresh while the remaining five were renewed through the

signing.

Rajapaksa arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning on a two-day visit to join the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

The MoUs were inked after bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Sri

Lanka held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visiting Sri Lankan Prime

Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa led their respective sides at the talks.

Before the formal talks, the two leaders also held a tête-à-tête for some time.

The MoUs are on cooperation for strengthening

youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, MoU between Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and Sri Lanka Council for Agricultural Research Policy (SLCARP) and MoU between Directorate of Technical Education of Bangladesh and Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission (TVEC) of Sri Lanka on Exchange of Documentation on Vocational Qualifications.

Besides, MoU on Cooperation for Training of Bangladesh Nurses and Health Care Workers in Sri Lanka, MoU on cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies, and MoU on Cultural Programmes between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for years 2021-2025 were also signed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa witnessed the signing ceremony.

The visiting Sri Lankan prime minister showed his respect to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No-32 in the morning.

After placing the wreath, Rajapaksa stood there for some time in solemn silence as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the country's independence.

"I'm deeply touched and moved by this sacred space so much venerated by the people of Bangladesh and all the peace-loving people the world over," he wrote in the visitors' book.

"The tragedy of Bangladesh that took place at this place on August 15, 1975, in many ways symbolizes the courage and strength it infused in to the people of Bangladesh to protect and cherish the freedom for which Bangabandhu sacrificed his valued life," he also wrote.

"May this be an eternal tribute to all those who respect life and freedom," he mentioned.







