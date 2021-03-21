Video
Home Miscellaneous

Tribute To Bangabandhu

AL, Indian HC hold joint cultural show in city

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Diplomatic Correspondent

Awami League International Affairs Sub-Committee and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka jointly organised a special show to pay tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"Indian dancer-actor-choreographer Mamata Shankar and her troupe, alongside the performers of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) jointly took part in the celebrations on Friday to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence," a Indian HC release said on Saturday.
The show was attended by Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud as chief guest, while Awami League's International Affairs Sub-Committee Chairman Ambassador Muhammad Zamir, BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky and noted foreign delegates, including US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan, were present as special guests.
Dr Shammi Ahmed, International Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami delivered welcome speeches at the event.
 
Renowned artistes of Bangladesh, including 'Gana Sangeet' legend and Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Fakir Alamgir, Director of Theatre and Film department of BSA Afsana Mimi, also joined the event.
 
"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is progressing very fast with the support of other countries, especially India. Even during this pandemic, only 20 countries registered positive GDP growth and Bangladesh ranks number 3 in the list," Dr Hasan Mahmud said at the event, the release added.



