Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:04 PM
Bangladeshi killed by BSF in Moulvibazar

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, Mar 20:  A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Juri border in Moulvibazar early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Bappa Miah, 40, son of Abdur Rouf, a resident of Purbo Batuli area in Juri upazila.
Phultala Union Parishad member Moinuddin said Bappa's body was found on the Indian side near the barbed wire fence in Purbo Batuli area around 4:00am.
"Bappa Miah was a cattle trader. He was shot dead by BSF on the other side of the border. His body was later dumped at the scene," he added.
Moinuddin said BGB-52 Battalion Commander Lt Colonel Siddiqui told him that BGB would send a letter to BSF in this regard.  Juri Police Station OC Sanjay Chakraborty confirmed the matter.


