Indian HC to present 100 ‘Mujib coats’

Indian High Commission in Dhaka had placed an order for 100 Mujib coats to be attire of dignitaries during Modi's visit which is scheduled to be held on March 26-27, according to Press Information Bureau of India.

"Mujib Coat" is famed as the signature garment worn by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The black coat, as worn by Bangabandhu, has been designed with 6 buttons, two pockets on the lower half and a front pocket on the left. These 100 coats would be as like," the Information Bureau said.

The specially designed Mujib coats have been made of high quality handcrafted Poly Khadi fabric, the heritage fabric of India, it said.

"Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka had placed the order for 100 Mujib coats, ahead of Modi's visit," it said.

In keeping with the eco-friendly nature of the Khadi fabric, the covers for these jackets too have been made of black Khadi cotton fabric with Khadi India's logo embroidered over it. However, these coats will be carried in specially designed plastic-mixed handmade paper carry bags made at KVIC's Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI) in Jaipur, according to Press Information Bureau of India added.

As Bangladesh celebrates "Mujib Borsho", the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ahead of Modi's visit "Mujib Coats" to be attire of dignitaries during Modi's visit, it added.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that "Mujib coat is historically significant in Bangladesh and it is a matter of great pride that Mujib coats made of Khadi will be adorned during the Bangladesh visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the biggest brand ambassador of Khadi".



Saxena said that "Mujib coat is an immensely popular outfit in Bangladesh. For the older generation Mujib coat is symbolic of the ideology of great leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while it has increasingly become a fashion statement for the youths of Bangladesh."



"Likewise, Khadi, the heritage fabric of India, is a unique blend of tradition and fashion. Mujib coats made of Khadi will add significantly to the historical and cultural values of the celebrations," he said.



This will also promote Khadi on the global and diplomatic platform in a big way, he added.



The diplomatic consignment has already been dispatched to Dhaka. Since, the jackets were meant for diplomatic purposes, KVIC accorded top priority to it and delivered the consignment before time.





