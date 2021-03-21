One held with 1,464 yaba tablets in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Mar 20: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1,464 pieces of yaba tablet from Shibganj in Chapainawabganj district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Durul Huda, 40, of Ajmatpur Munatola village under Shahbajpur union of Shibganj upazila in the district.

RAB said, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a mango orchard in Kallyanpur village under Dhainagar union of Shibganj upazila in the district at 3:00pm and arrested him with the yaba tablets. -BSS