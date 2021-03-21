

Attendance of mosquito eradication workers to be ensured: DNCC Mayor

"Last week, during the week long mosquito eradication campaign I wanted to see the presence of our twelve hundred mosquito extermination workers, but I did not get it…So every mosquito supervisor has to ensure the biometric attendance of the mosquito eradication workers in their respective wards," he said.

He was speaking at a views exchange programme held at Nagar Bhaban in city's Gulshan area, said a press release.

Atiqul presided over the meeting while DNCC officers, employees, mosquito eradication workers, sanitation inspectors and mosquito supervisors of different departments expressed their views on the integrated mosquito eradication activities held on March 7-18.

Assigning the regional executive officers to set up biometric attendance and trackers, he set a deadline of April 20 to complete the work.

"Every mosquito killer has to be monitored by installing trackers and mosquito eradication supervisors and councilors have to monitor," he said.

The mayor has directed the regional executive officers to prepare and submit a list of ponds, reservoirs, abandoned lands in each ward by March 26 and issue a letter to the owners asking clean up their respective ponds, reservoirs, abandoned lands by April 3.

He also directed that a mass case to be filed against those who failed to clear it by (April 10.

"This instruction will be applicable to all, whether government, semi-government, autonomous, non-government organization or privately owned," he warned.

On the occasion of Mujib Year, he announced that the ward councillor and his team will be awarded the gold medal next December in the ward which will be the cleanest and fewer mosquitos infected.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer M Selim Reza, Secretary Rabindra Shri Barua, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore Saidur Rahman, Chief Property Officer M Mozammel Haque, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Jobaidur Rahman, Regional Executive Officers of different regions, Assistant Health Officers, among others, joined the meeting.

Chief Waste Management Officer, Ward Councillor Dewan Abdul Mannan, Abdul Matin and others were also present. -BSS









Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Saturday asked the supervisor to make ensure presence of the mosquito eradication workers in their respective wards by biometric attendance."Last week, during the week long mosquito eradication campaign I wanted to see the presence of our twelve hundred mosquito extermination workers, but I did not get it…So every mosquito supervisor has to ensure the biometric attendance of the mosquito eradication workers in their respective wards," he said.He was speaking at a views exchange programme held at Nagar Bhaban in city's Gulshan area, said a press release.Atiqul presided over the meeting while DNCC officers, employees, mosquito eradication workers, sanitation inspectors and mosquito supervisors of different departments expressed their views on the integrated mosquito eradication activities held on March 7-18.Assigning the regional executive officers to set up biometric attendance and trackers, he set a deadline of April 20 to complete the work."Every mosquito killer has to be monitored by installing trackers and mosquito eradication supervisors and councilors have to monitor," he said.The mayor has directed the regional executive officers to prepare and submit a list of ponds, reservoirs, abandoned lands in each ward by March 26 and issue a letter to the owners asking clean up their respective ponds, reservoirs, abandoned lands by April 3.He also directed that a mass case to be filed against those who failed to clear it by (April 10."This instruction will be applicable to all, whether government, semi-government, autonomous, non-government organization or privately owned," he warned.On the occasion of Mujib Year, he announced that the ward councillor and his team will be awarded the gold medal next December in the ward which will be the cleanest and fewer mosquitos infected.DNCC Chief Executive Officer M Selim Reza, Secretary Rabindra Shri Barua, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore Saidur Rahman, Chief Property Officer M Mozammel Haque, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Jobaidur Rahman, Regional Executive Officers of different regions, Assistant Health Officers, among others, joined the meeting.Chief Waste Management Officer, Ward Councillor Dewan Abdul Mannan, Abdul Matin and others were also present. -BSS