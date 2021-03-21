Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Attendance of mosquito eradication workers to be ensured: DNCC Mayor

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Attendance of mosquito eradication workers to be ensured: DNCC Mayor

Attendance of mosquito eradication workers to be ensured: DNCC Mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Saturday asked the supervisor to make ensure presence of the mosquito eradication workers in their respective wards by biometric attendance.
"Last week, during the week long mosquito eradication campaign I wanted to see the presence of our twelve hundred mosquito extermination workers, but I did not get it…So every mosquito supervisor has to ensure the biometric attendance of the mosquito eradication workers in their respective wards," he said.
He was speaking at a views exchange programme held at Nagar Bhaban in city's Gulshan area, said a press release.
Atiqul presided over the meeting while DNCC officers, employees, mosquito eradication workers, sanitation inspectors and mosquito supervisors of different departments expressed their views on the integrated mosquito eradication activities held on March 7-18.
Assigning the regional executive officers to set up biometric attendance and trackers, he set a deadline of April 20 to complete the work.
"Every mosquito killer has to be monitored by installing trackers and mosquito eradication supervisors and councilors have to monitor," he said.
The mayor has directed the regional executive officers to prepare and submit a list of ponds, reservoirs, abandoned lands in each ward by March 26 and issue a letter to the owners asking clean up their respective ponds, reservoirs, abandoned lands by April 3.
He also directed that a mass case to be filed against those who failed to clear it by (April 10.
"This instruction will be applicable to all, whether government, semi-government, autonomous, non-government organization or privately owned," he warned.
On the occasion of Mujib Year, he announced that the ward councillor and his team will be awarded the gold medal next December in the ward which will be the cleanest and fewer mosquitos infected.
DNCC Chief Executive Officer M Selim Reza, Secretary Rabindra Shri Barua, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore Saidur Rahman, Chief Property Officer M Mozammel Haque, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Jobaidur Rahman, Regional Executive Officers of different regions, Assistant Health Officers, among others, joined the meeting.
Chief Waste Management Officer, Ward Councillor Dewan Abdul Mannan, Abdul Matin and others were also present.        -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
One held with 1,464 yaba tablets in Câ€™nawabganj
KM Obaidur Rahman Smriti Sangsad holds a discussion and special prayers
Attendance of mosquito eradication workers to be ensured: DNCC Mayor
200 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Former HSTU registrar Prof Shafiul dead
ADPC Board of Trustees adopts strategy 2030 plan
Spirit of Bangladeshâ€™s independence was born at DU: Speaker
DUTA for exemplary punishment of attackers on Hindu community


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft