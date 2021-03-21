200 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 20: A total of 200 people were tested positive in sudden raising trend for Coronavirus in 24 hours till Saturday noon after testing 1,043 samples at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 10.85 percent.

This is the 2nd highest infection cases in a day since December 7 last year. The health expert of Chattogram urged to follow health rules and use masks due to increase corona infections here.

Among the newly detected patients, 169 are from Chattogram city and 31 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the district crossed 37,440 marks as after the said new cases were diagnosed with the lethal virus, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Saturday.

Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that among the total 37,440 coronavirus infected persons, 29,610 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7830 are residents of different upazilas of the district.



