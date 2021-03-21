

Former HSTU registrar Prof Shafiul dead

Professor Dr Shafiul Alam, former registrar of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science & Technology University (HSTU), died at Dinajpur Medical College and Hospital on March 19. He was 70.Alam was also a dean of Open University, Principal of Patuakhali Agricultural College and Professor of Bangladesh Agricultural University.He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.Prof Alam was laid to rest at his family graveyard in Boda upazila of Dinajpur.He was son-in-law of eminent intellectual and writer Khondoker Mohammad Elias.