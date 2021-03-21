Video
ADPC Board of Trustees adopts strategy 2030 plan

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

ADPC (Asian Disaster Preparedness Center) Board of Trustees held its second meeting that adopted its Strategy 2030 Plan through online.
The meeting finalized the annual action plan and budget for 2021 considering the Covid-19 situation and presented ADPC's Strategy 2030.  
Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md. Mohsin will lead the implementation of Strategy Paper 2030 for the next one year.
Seven issues were prioritized in disaster risk management and in achieving climate tolerance.  
Topics include localization, innovation, private sector participation, tolerance, human development, regional cooperation and cross-border cooperation in risk mitigation and response.  
In this context, one of the issues that will be given importance by 2030 is the impact of climate change; Urbanization and endangerment; environmental catastrophe; floods and droughts,  poverty and economic hardship,  inclusion of psycho-social cooperation in disaster risk reduction and tolerance-oriented financing, epidemic preparedness and emergency health management, disaster risk reduction and disaster risk management.
ADPC member countries are Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.  
The Regional Consultative Committee on Disaster Management also has 16 other countries: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and East Korea. The bank is headquartered by ADPC and has regional offices in Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) was recognized as an autonomous international organization in 2018. Following this, the first meeting of the Board of Trustees was held on November 7, 2019.
According to the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Trustees (ROP), the Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees is usually the incoming Chairman. Accordingly, Bangladesh was approved as the chairman for the fiscal year 2020-2021.


