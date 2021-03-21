Video
Spirit of Bangladeshâ€™s independence was born at DU: Speaker

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
DU Correspondent

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury addressing a seminar virtually on ‘Dhaka University in the Liberation War and Freedom Struggle’ at the university’s Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Saturday. photo: observer

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury on Saturday said that the spirit of independence of Bangladesh was born at Dhaka University (DU).
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said this in an international seminar on
'Dhaka University in the Liberation War and Freedom-struggle' joining virtually. The programme was arranged by Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) regarding Dhaka University's birth centenary at Alumni floor of Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.
She said the history of Dhaka University teachers and students are deeply involved in every history of Bangladesh. She added that the 100 year history of Dhaka University is a glorious chapter. "I am proud to be a part of this university."
The Speaker said, DU students were involved in the history of language movement in 1952, education movement in 1962, six-point movement in 1966 and Agartala case in 1968. "It was the students of DU who conferred the title of 'Bangabandhu' on Father of the Nation in 1969."
Through the leadership of Bangabandhu, the students of Dhaka University have liberated the motherland from the shackles of subjugation, she furthered.
Former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Prof Atiur Rahman read out the main essay on "Dhaka University in the Liberation War and Freedom-struggle."
The seminar was conducted by DU Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies Professor and former Pro Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Dr Khondoker Mokaddam Hossain while DUAA President AK Azad in the chair.
Advisor to the Prime Minister, DU International Relations Professor and Freedom Fighter Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury was present as the special guest at the programme. Director of center for Genocide studies Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, DU Bangla Department chairman Prof Dr Bhishmadeb Choudhury, Professor Dr Selim Jahan discussed about various achievements of Dhaka University since 1921.
Vice-President of DUAA and the convener of Dhaka University Birth Centenary celebration committee Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) gave welcome speech.


