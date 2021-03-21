Video
DUTA for exemplary punishment of attackers on Hindu community

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Teachers of Dhaka University (DU) on Saturday expressed deep concern over the heinous attack on Hindu community at Sunamganj and demanded exemplary punishment of all the culprits involved in the incident.
"DU Teachers Association (DUTA) condemns the heinous attack on Hindu community and demand exemplary punishment of the terrorists", read a DUTA statement issued by its president Dr Rahmat Ullah and General Secretary Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan.
They said a vested quarter with an ulterior motive tried to destroy reputation of the country through the atrocities when the country was celebrating golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -BSS


