Breathtaking air pollution in Dhaka city

During Covid-19 induced lockdown, many locations around the world including Dhaka have observed visibly cleaner air with less pollution and presence of toxic elements. This gave us a glimmer of hope that finally we will get fresh air to breathe. But, it is again very frustrating that we have been more careless and back to square one. Our own negligence may turn deadly for our own survival.



However, recently an official of the Department of Environment (DoE) claimed that the government has already taken up various steps to contain this public health concern which includes conducting regular mobile court drives against the polluters. We appreciate the government for taking this timely move. But taking any serious step we need to find out the root cause of this problem as we cannot take effective measures without knowing the reasons. The authorities concerned have to find out what were the reasons for the dramatic improvement in Dhaka's air quality during the lockdown and take necessary measures to turn them into permanent remedies for this problem. Over the years, numerous reports have identified that the brick kilns around Dhaka city as the top reason for the degradation of the air and a recent report by Dhaka University's Air Quality Research and Monitoring Center has also found it as a culprit. Similarly, the black smoke coming out of unfit vehicles is also dangerous as it has carbon monoxide, commonly known as silent killer. This invisible gas is the result of incomplete combustion of fuel and not to mention very toxic to humans.



According to a recent report of this daily, a Swiss-based air quality information company IQAir has termed Bangladesh as the most air polluted nation and Dhaka as the second-most air polluted city in the world. It is really disappointing that Bangladesh has ranked top in the list of the countries. According to the report, around 13-22 per cent of deaths in the South Asia region are linked to the health effects of exposure to polluted air. The Swiss company had collected data from 106 countries around the world and found out that the average annual PM 2.5 concentrations in Bangladesh was 77.1 mcg/m3, which is seven times above the tolerable exposure as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO).