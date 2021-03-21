Video
Letter To the Editor

Stop corruption suspects from leaving country

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Dear Sir
The High Court recently has observed that a specific law or rule needs to be formulated soon regarding imposition of embargo on corruption suspects or accused persons leaving the country. It is an important observation of the court.

Truly, there is no specific law or rules for banning the people, against whom inquiries or investigations are running in connection with corruption allegations or cases, from leaving the country though they have rights to free movement according to the constitution. The constitutional right infrequently misused in our country by the criminals, engaged in scams and corruption. It is possible because of the absence of any legal restriction on movement to the corruption suspects. Therefore, it is necessary to adopt new law, so that any culprit cannot leave country willfully.  

We hope that the Anti-Corruption Commission and the ministries concerned will take necessary steps to enact a law or formulate a rule to this effect soon. If such initiative is not taken immediately, money laundering in the country will not reduce rather increase.

Khalid Hossain
Over email



