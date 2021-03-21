Remove barriers to biodiversity conservation

The term biodiversity widely refers to all living things, as well as to the ecosystems they form and the habitats they live in. Biological diversity is classified in three levels: species diversity (the variety of different species), genetic diversity (the variety of genes contained in plants, animals, fungi and microorganisms) and ecosystem diversity (all the different habitats that exist).



The importance of protecting biodiversity: Various foods such as fish, meat, vegetables, fruits, and cereals exist because of the planet's biodiversity. It also plays an essential role in the discovery of different medicinal resources since 80% of such resources are from the world's biodiversity. Different animals and plants are needed to help the habitat to be liveable and sustainable.



According to studies, there is a clear connection between disease outbreaks and environmental degradation. The emergence of the ongoing pandemic, for instance, can most certainly be traced back to a wild animal and fish market in Wuhan, China. This serves as a harsh reminder of the importance of biodiversity conservation.



Likewise, biodiversity plays an important role in offering ecological services such as air purification, water distillation, deconstructing pollutants, stabilizing climate, recycling nutrients, protecting the soil and ensuring speedy recovery from natural disasters. The water cycle and the nitrogen cycle are also determined by biodiversity.



Furthermore, forest ecosystem destruction is directly to blame for 11% of all human induced global greenhouse gas emissions. So, preserving forests would prevent the discharge of these gases into the atmosphere. Trees and plants also hold carbon in their tissue, making their protection even more important.



Moreover, Mangroves, for example, are especially ideal for storing carbon and keeping it out of the atmosphere. Forests and wetland ecosystems act as critical blocks against severe storms and flooding caused by climate change. Because these ecosystems are complex, they operate better and are much more resistant to the consequences of climate change when all of the ecosystem's parts are in place, implying that the biodiversity is undamaged.



Biodiversity is priceless. However, there have been attempts to put an economic value on biodiversity for people to understand the magnitude of detriments and benefits produced by doing (or not doing) something to preserve it. At least 40% of the world's economy is derived from biological resources. Pharmaceutical sectors, biotechnology, commercial forestry, and ecotourism industries could lose US$ 338 billion per year if the loss of biodiversity continues at its current pace. Around 75% of global food crops rely on insects such as bees for pollination. But due to these pollinators declining each day, US$ 235 billion worth of agricultural products are in jeopardy.



The reasons for rapid degradation of biodiversity in Bangladesh: Bangladesh has a rich biological heritage. However, experts have expressed grave concern in stating that within 2050, 30% of biodiversity will be extinct. The reasons for such rapid loss of biodiversity are many.



First of all, Bangladesh is one of the world's most densely populated countries with extreme poverty and a high unemployment rate. More than 85% of its population live in rural areas. As a result, there is a rapid rate of fuel consumption which coupled with deforestation, significantly contributes to biodiversity depletion in the country. This problem has been aggravated by the presence of large refugee camps for the Rohingya from Myanmar in Teknaf Wildlife Sanctuary and their dependency on Bangladeshi resources to sustain. Until no solution is chalked out by the governments of the two countries, the situation is very likely to deteriorate over time.



Secondly, increasingly excessive use of land, expansion of agricultural lands, encroachment, embankments, urbanization and commercial shrimp cultivation in coastal areas have amounted to loss of habitat and degradation.



Thirdly, there is a big international market (largely illegal) of unregulated wild animals and their parts (e.g., teeth, bones, fur) for their aesthetic and medicinal value. Besides, illegal loggings, collection of wood, unnecessary harvest of non-timber medicinal stocks, are also responsible for the depletion of biodiversity in the country.



Fourthly, one of the major threats to aquatic biodiversity in Bangladesh is water pollution. The aquatic ecosystem is contaminated with toxic agrochemicals (e.g. chemical fertilizers, insecticides) and industrial effluents that cause depletion of marine biodiversity.



Fifthly, lack of adequate institutional or administrative frameworks, weak implementation of existing policies, lack of integration of sectoral activities, poor national information system and inadequate knowledge on ecosystem are important challenges to the biodiversity conservation in Bangladesh.



For instance, Article 18A of the Constitution of Bangladesh, which provides, "the State shall endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to preserve and safeguard the natural resources, bio-diversity, wetlands, forests and wild life for the present and future citizens".



In 1973, the Parliament of Bangladesh enacted the Bangladesh Wildlife (Preservation) Act. After around 40 years, Parliament readdressed the need for biodiversity conservation enacting the Wildlife (Preservation and Security) Act in 2012 according to which "the government can designate any area as a sanctuary, community conservation area, safari park, eco-park, botanical garden, wildlife reproduction centre, landscape zone, buffer zone, or core zone in order to preserve and protect the growth of wildlife and plants", repealing its predecessor. The Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kilns Establishment (Control) Act 2013 explicitly forbids "the use of wood as fuel in brick kilns because burning firewood as fuel causes deforestation and, as a result, biodiversity degradation".



Most recently, the Biodiversity Act 2017 was enacted. Bangladesh has signed the 5 major conventions pertaining to biodiversity conservation - the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, Ramsar and the World Heritage Centre. But there has been very little implementation of these flawed laws at the national level.



Moreover, excessive and uncontrolled tourist activities pose a great threat to rare wild animals in small forest patches such as Satchari and Lawachara National Parks, home to the endangered mammalian species of hoolock gibbons.



Lastly, corruption adds to the depletion due to almost zero regulation and implementation of existing laws. This is consolidated by occasions of politically influential and public figures engaging in environmental crimes and illegal forest activities (e.g., encroachment).

Ishrat Jahan is an accredited

civil-commercial mediator at the

ADR-ODR International, UK and an LLB graduate from the University of London.

Ushama Islam is an LLM graduate from Bangladesh University of Professionals.

Arafat Reza is an LLB graduate from BPP University, UK







