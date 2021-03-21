Youth dies from septic tank blast at Mohadevpur

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Mar 20: A young man died and two others were injured in a septic tank blast in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bappa Hossain, 25, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Ambagan Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said three workers were taking preparation of cleaning a septic tank in the house of one Ibrahim Master in Sadar Upazila. At that time, the septic tank was blasted at around 12am, which left the trio seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Bappa dead.

Injured Chandan and Ratan were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.