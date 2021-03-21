Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth dies from septic tank blast at Mohadevpur

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Mar 20: A young man died and two others were injured in a septic tank blast in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Bappa Hossain, 25, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Ambagan Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said three workers were taking preparation of cleaning a septic tank in the house of one Ibrahim Master in Sadar Upazila. At that time, the septic tank was blasted at around 12am, which left the trio seriously injured.
The injured were taken to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Bappa dead.
Injured Chandan and Ratan were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth dies from septic tank blast at Mohadevpur
Mustard farmers shift to sunflower farming in Bogura
The triennial conference of Bagmara Upazila Mahila Awami League in Rajshahi
Govt to purchase scanning machines to check irregularities: NBR Chairman
Obituary
Manpower shortage hampers treatment at Sirajganj hospital
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 districts
73 injured in clashes among supporters of candidates


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft